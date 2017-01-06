Pastry chef at Stock Hill shares what she cooks when she is off the clock

On her days off, Kelly Conwell, executive pastry chef at Stock Hill, a stylish new steakhouse at 4800 Main St., makes big batches of soup so she’ll have easy meals ready after long shifts. This potato soup is a go-to, one pot recipe. Conwell often adds a few diced parsnips when she has them on hand. “We eat just like everybody else does,” said Conwell, as she prepped vegetables and stirred the pot in her small galley kitchen at her apartment in Kansas City.
Tammy Ljungblad. The Kansas City Star

