This $50,000 Thanksgiving feast is missing something priceless

Grandma never served a Thanksgiving meal like this.
For the third year in a row, Old Homestead Steakhouse in New York City is serving an astronomically expensive Thanksgiving feast fit for a king, a queen — heck, the entire royal family.
The price? $50,000.
“Our executive chef just wanted to bring Thanksgiving dinner to another level, and this year, we definitely have,” co-owner Marc Sherry told ABC News.
“I have to say that when someone pays $50,000 for this dinner, I hope he’s not counting calories.”
Inside Edition notes that the restaurant has been serving Thanksgiving dinner since 1868, when a meal cost $1.50.
New York-based Gothamist weblog writes that the longtime Meatpacking District restaurant never skimps when it comes to dishing up “more opulence and decadence than the lobby in Trump Tower” as it offers “millionaires the chance to ... do what they’re probably already doing on weekly basis: spend lots of money on food, wine, luxury products, and experiences to fill the insatiable inner void created by a lifestyle of self-serving greed.”
The Thanksgiving feast will be built around a roasted, 20-pound, free-range, organically raised turkey, which at $85 per pound is nearly 70 times the cost of your typical Butterball. The restaurant posted a photo of the turkey on its Facebook page.
The turkey will be seasoned with an exotic spice mix imported from the Middle East and basted with extra virgin olive oil from Italy that costs $17 an ounce.
And the stuffing? It’s full of equally extravagant ingredients: $46-dollar-a-loaf sourdough bread from the United Kingdom, $54-a-pound foie gras and imported Japanese Wagyu beef worth a whopping $465 a pound.
No need to pick a preference of potatoes. Two kinds will be served: Garlic mashed with $35-an-ounce imported white Stilton cheese, and whipped sweet potatoes garnished with $1,600-an-ounce caviar from the Caspian Sea.
The gravy will be infused with bourbon that costs nearly $3,000 a bottle.
And don’t forget the lowly green bean casserole with crispy fried onions for this gilded meal.
The green beans will be prepared with chunks of imported $90-a-pound ham from pigs that lived on a special root diet before giving their lives for this lavish affair.
“For this year’s fete, the restaurant’s got a specialty item-laden spread that makes sense only if you’re a person who, say, uses truffles as a pumice stone or needs a helicopter to fly from Manhattan a few miles away to New Jersey,” Gothamist sniffs.
This extravagant Thanksgiving package also includes non-food treats, including: four prime seats at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, a Fifth Avenue shopping spree, a one-night stay at the famous Waldorf Astoria hotel, limo service around New York and a horse-drawn carriage ride through Central Park.
What this extravagant Thanksgiving package doesn’t include?
Pumpkin pie for dessert.
Instead, the meal ends with homemade pumpkin ice cream made with $4,200-a-bottle rum-infused eggnog sauce.
What would Grandma say?
