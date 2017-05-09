Billy Graham: Heaven will never be boring

Q: I know I’m going to go to heaven when I die, but I have a lot of questions about heaven, and one is that I’m afraid I’ll be bored. I can’t imagine living forever and not getting bored. I get bored on earth, so won’t I get bored in heaven? — M. McN.
A: The Bible admittedly doesn’t answer all our questions about heaven; heaven is too great, and our minds are too small, to understand it completely right now. The Apostle Paul put it this way: “Now I know in part; then I shall know fully” (1 Corinthians 13:12).
But one thing is certain: We will not be bored in heaven! In heaven we will be in God’s presence forever, and just as he is infinite, so the experiences he gives us will be infinite. He also is omniscient (that is, he is limitless in his knowledge), and no matter what we learn in heaven, there will always be more to discover. I often think of the Apostle Paul’s statement: “Oh, the depth of the riches of the wisdom and knowledge of God! How unsearchable his judgments, and his paths beyond tracing out!” (Romans 11:33).
But there are at least two other reasons why we won’t be bored in heaven. First, God will have work for us to do. The Bible doesn’t go into detail, but can you think of anything more exciting than working for God in heaven? Second, the Bible says heaven will also be a place of rest. The Bible says, “Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord. … They will rest from their labor” (Revelation 14:13).
Heaven is the destiny of every believer, not because we’re perfect, but because Jesus Christ died and rose again to save us. Is your faith and trust in him?
