Billy Graham: God wants us to know him

Q: I don’t think it matters what people believe about God. Everybody has their own opinion about religion, and they can’t all be right. In fact, maybe they’re all wrong. I’ve decided I’m not going to think about God. — J.K.
A: If you refuse to think about God, it means you are refusing to think about the most important truth in the universe! You wouldn’t ignore anything else that’s important, so why ignore God? God’s promise is for you: “You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart” (Jeremiah 29:13).
How can we know God, and not just know that he exists, but also come to know him as our friend? The key is to realize that God wants us to know him, and he has made this possible by doing something that staggers our imagination: He became a man! In other words, God stooped down from heaven and became a man, and that man was Jesus Christ. Only Jesus could say, “I and the Father are one” (John 10:30).
Do you want to know what God is like? Look at Jesus Christ, and when you do, you’ll realize that God not only exists, but he loves you and wants you to live in his presence forever in heaven. The proof is that Jesus Christ gave his life to take away our sins and rose again from the dead to give us the hope of eternal life.
Don’t bury your head in the sand; don’t go through life ignoring God and his love for you. Instead, by a simple act of faith turn to Jesus and ask him to forgive you and come into your life. Your life will never be the same, because “Whoever has the Son has life” (1 John 5:12).
Write to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, N.C., 28201 or visit www.billygraham.org.
Comments