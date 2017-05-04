Billy Graham: God is as big as the universe

Q: My friend says we don’t need to look “out there” for God. Instead she says we need only to look within ourselves, because God is inside every one of us, and that’s where we’ll find him. Is she right? — M.A.
A: Your friend is undoubtedly sincere, but no, she isn’t right when she says we need only to look within our own souls to find God.
Let me mention two reasons we won’t find God only by looking within us. The first is because God is too great. God created the whole universe (including you and me), and he can’t be limited to any one place, including our souls. It’s true that every part of his creation reflects something of his glory and his creative power, but he is far, far greater than this. As King Solomon declared, “The heavens, even the highest heaven, cannot contain you” (1 Kings 8:27).
The second reason is because of our sin. Like a deadly disease, sin has infected our souls and cut us off from God. God is perfect and holy, and even one sin, just one, would be enough to separate us from him. The Bible says, “Your sins have hidden his face from you” (Isaiah 59:2).
Does this mean we can never come to know God? No, not at all, and the reason is because God has done everything he possibly can to forgive us and cleanse us and make us his children forever. He did this by sending his only Son, Jesus Christ, into the world to save us. Ask Christ to come into your life today. Jesus’ promise is for you: “Whoever comes to me I will never drive away” (John 6:37).
