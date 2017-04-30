Billy Graham: The road to recovery from addiction begins with God

Q: I went through some major back surgery last year, and now I’ve gotten hooked on the painkillers they gave me. I don’t have any hope of getting off them, but maybe you can warn others about the danger. I wish I’d listened when they warned me. — G.F.
A: I don’t need to tell you that you’re facing a very serious and dangerous problem, and not only you, but countless others as well. By all reports, what we’ve come to know today as “the opioid crisis” is both very deadly and growing daily.
But your situation isn’t hopeless, nor should you keep telling yourself that it is, because it’s not — not with God’s help. In fact, you’ve already taken the first step by admitting you have a problem, instead of denying it or falsely claiming you can quit at any time (as addicts often do).
Now take the next step by telling God you know you cannot solve this problem on your own, but you need his help and you want Christ to come into your life. How will God help you? First, he will give you a new reason for living — a new desire to live for Christ and not just for yourself. He’ll also help you resist temptation, because when you give your life to Christ, he’ll come to live within you by his Holy Spirit.
In addition, God wants to help you by giving you people who can assist you. You are not alone; God loves you, and so do others. The road ahead may not be easy, but with God’s help there is hope. The Bible says, “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit” (Romans 15:13).
Write to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, N.C., 28201 or visit www.billygraham.org.
