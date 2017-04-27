Billy Graham: Teaching children is a noble act, if your heart is in it

Q: Our church’s education committee really wants me to teach the high school class, but I’m not sure I want to take it on. I’ve never done anything like this, and to be honest I’m not sure I want to give up my time. Am I just being selfish? — Z.L.
A: Only you can answer this question, of course, but I hope you’ll be honest about your motives, and if they are selfish or wrong, I hope you’ll ask God to change them. The Psalmist prayed, “Search me, God, and know my heart. … See if there is any offensive way in me, and lead me in the way everlasting” (Psalm 139:23-24).
The most important thing you can do, however, is to seek God’s will concerning your decision. Yes, it will take time — time to prepare and time to be with the class. But God knows what is best for both you and them, and if it’s his will for you to teach, I hope you will accept. Remember: your church’s education committee must believe you’re qualified; otherwise they wouldn’t have asked you.
However, I hope you won’t accept this only out of a sense of duty or because you feel pressured. Go into it instead because you want to help those in the class come to know Christ and become his followers. They are at a critical age, and you could have a great influence on their futures as you point them to Christ.
Ask God also to help you be an example to them of what it means to love Christ and follow him. As they learn and grow spiritually from God’s Word, may you learn and grow as well. The Bible says, “In your teaching show integrity, seriousness and soundness of speech” (Titus 2:7-8).
