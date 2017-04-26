Billy Graham: Don’t shy away from chances to get closer to God

Q: I just moved into a retirement complex, which I like very much. The only thing I miss is that they don’t have any religious activities, except a monthly evening service. (They do provide transportation to local churches, however.) Can you suggest anything else I might suggest they do? Or should I just leave it alone? — S.T.
A: No, I hope you won’t leave it alone; all around you are men and women who are precious in God’s sight, and who need to grow in their understanding of Christ and his love for them. The Bible urges us to “grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ” (2 Peter 3:18).
What can you do? First, ask God to guide you and give you wisdom. In addition, ask him to give you a burden for the spiritual needs of those around you. Some in your complex may be deeply committed to Jesus; others may have no faith. But they all have spiritual needs, and perhaps God has put you there to help meet those needs.
One possibility you might consider is starting a small group Bible study. Don’t let your fear that no one is interested or that you won’t know what to do keep you from making the effort. (If you don’t feel qualified to lead it, ask God to guide you to someone who is.) Remember: the Bible is God’s Word, and its truth will change our lives if we let it.
Start by going through a book of the Bible, perhaps a smaller book like 1 John. Encourage everyone to participate, and seek to discover what the Bible actually says. Let the Psalmist’s prayer be your constant guide: “Open my eyes that I may see wonderful things in your law” (Psalm 119:18).
