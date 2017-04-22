Billy Graham: Don’t suppress hunger for God any longer

Q: My parents were atheists, and I’ve never believed in God. But I’m older now, and I’m beginning to wonder if I’m right. How can I know if God exists? – L.J.
A: I can tell from your letter that you honestly want to know if God exists, and I commend you for this. All too often people say they want to know if God exists, but in reality they don’t, because they know he’d make them change their way of living.
But I also sense that you aren’t simply curious about God. You have within you a hunger for God — a hunger that God himself has placed within you (even if you don’t see it this way right now). God made us, and our lives are complete only when we give him his rightful place. Don’t suppress that hunger he has placed in your soul, and don’t try to fill it with anything less than God. Put Jesus’ words into action: “Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you” (Luke 11:9).
How can you know if God exists? Look at Jesus Christ as he is found in the pages of the New Testament. You see, we will only know God if he shows himself to us, and this is exactly what he did when Jesus Christ came into the world. He was God in human flesh — fully God, and yet also fully man.
Once you discover who Jesus is, you’ll also discover an even more amazing truth: God loves you, and he wants you to become his child forever. Don’t stay lost in the swamps of unbelief any longer, but open your heart and life to Christ’s transforming love and power today.
