Billy Graham: Hand your worries over to God

Q: I know we’re supposed to trust God instead of worrying all the time, but I just can’t help it. Our budget is very tight as it is, and I worry constantly about what will happen if one of us loses our job or something. How can I stop worrying so much? — R.M.
A: It’s not wrong to plan ahead or budget our money; if we don’t, we easily end up spending money we don’t really have on things we don’t really need, which is wrong. The Bible says, “The wisdom of the prudent is to give thought to their ways” (Proverbs 14:8).
But planning ahead isn’t the same as worrying about the future. When we worry, anxiety about the future takes root in our minds and hearts, and we become more and more fearful and unsettled. Constant worry also leads to doubt — doubt in ourselves, but most of all doubt in God and his love for us. And yet worrying never changes anything; as Jesus said, “Can any one of you by worrying add a single hour to your life?” (Matthew 6:27).
How can you overcome your worries? First, understand just how much God loves you. If God didn’t care about us, we’d have every reason to worry about the future. But he does care for us, and the proof is that he sent his Son, Jesus Christ, into the world to give his life for us. If you have never done so, invite Christ into your life today.
Then commit your worries to God. When worries grip you, don’t let them fester and grow; immediately turn them over to God in prayer. Let the Psalmist’s words be your guide: “Trust in him at all times … pour out your hearts to him, for God is our refuge” (Psalm 62:8).
Write to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, N.C., 28201 or go to BillyGraham.org.
Comments