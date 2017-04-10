Billy Graham: Jesus would have died for our sins no matter when he lived

Q: If Jesus had lived today instead of 2,000 years ago, do you think he still would have been rejected and killed? Or are we more civilized today? — E.C.
A: Admittedly we may seem more civilized today. Not only do we enjoy the benefits of advances in science and technology, but our laws protect us from many of the abuses of the past.
But are we actually more civilized today? I doubt it. Historians tell us that more people have died through war and genocide in the last century than in all other centuries combined. Terrorism, crime and corruption strike fear in the hearts of millions, and tyrants and dictators oppress untold millions across the world. In addition, more Christians are being persecuted or killed for their faith today than ever before. If Jesus were living on earth today, his enemies still would kill him. Jesus said, “If the world hates you, keep in mind that it hated me first” (John 15:18).
What is the problem? The problem is that we have rebelled against God, and like a deadly cancer, sin has invaded our hearts and taken control of our wills. And that’s why Jesus Christ came into the world 2,000 years ago! He came to forgive us and change us, and he made this possible by giving his life and then rising from the dead for us.
During this Easter season, turn your mind and heart to Jesus Christ. Reflect on his love for you — a love so great he was willing to give his life for you. Reflect too on the new life he offers us through his transforming power. Reflect as well on the truth that he is always with us by his Spirit. Then by faith commit your life and your future into his hands.
