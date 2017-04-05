Billy Graham: Jesus knew his death was part of God’s plan

1:52 Side-by-side demonstration of home fire sprinklers Pause

2:25 Voter approve one-eighth-cent sales tax for inner-city improvements

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:57 KC voters approve new bonds and new animal shelter

0:37 Royals manager Ned Yost on Christian Colon's fitness level

0:36 Surveillance shows woman trying to stop vehicle theft by spraying man with gasoline

4:12 Kansas City will host the centennial celebration of U.S. entry into WWI

0:59 A look at the Kara Kopetsky, Jessica Runions cases

1:26 Mothers of missing girls speak out