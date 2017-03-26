Billy Graham: Seeking a self-improvement book? Look no further than the Bible

Q: I’ve read lots of books on self-improvement and have found some of them helpful, but my friend says I ought to get a Bible. You can tell from my email that I’m not religious, so what good would a Bible do? — P.L.
A: I’m thankful your friend is encouraging you to get a Bible, because it alone can be trusted to guide us and tell us how we ought to live. The reason is because God gave it to us, and He will never mislead us. As the writer of one of the Psalms declared, “All your words are true” (Psalm 119:160).
How can the Bible help you? First, it will tell you about God and his love for you. God not only created the universe; he created you — and he loves you and wants you to discover what it means to be His child. It also will tell you how God demonstrated His love for us, by coming to Earth in the person of Jesus Christ, who gave His life for our salvation.
The Bible also will help you by telling you how you ought to live. Since God made us, doesn’t it make sense to find out how he wants us to live? The Bible not only gives us principles for living, but it tells us how God will help us live the way we should.
Most of all, the Bible points us to Jesus Christ and the new life God offers us through faith in him. God wants to change your life — and he will, as you turn to Christ and invite Him into your life. Why not do this today? Jesus’ promise is for you: “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life” (John 8:12).
