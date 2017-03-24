Billy Graham: God may hate your sins, but he doesn’t hate you

Q: I’m probably the biggest hypocrite who ever lived. I sing in my church choir and act very religious on weekends, but I travel a lot in my job, and I end up doing things during the week that I’d be embarrassed to even admit. God must hate me, and yet I can’t seem to change. — H.R.
A: God doesn’t hate you; he hates what you’re doing, but he doesn’t hate you. And the reason he hates what you’re doing is because he loves you, and he knows just how much you are hurting yourself by living this double life.
Think of it this way. You don’t mention in your letter if you have a family, but suppose you had a son or daughter who rebelled and became involved in something that was very harmful to them — drugs, for example, or an abusive relationship. How would you react? If you truly loved them, you’d hate what they were doing, but you’d still love them, and you’d agonize over the way they were hurting themselves.
In a far deeper way, this is how God sees you. Yes, he hates what you’re doing, because he knows how deeply you’re hurting not only yourself but others. But he still loves you, and I challenge you to stop and think about this profound truth. The proof is that Jesus Christ was willing to give his life for you. The Bible says, “This is how God showed his love among us: He sent his one and only Son into the world that we might live through him” (1 John 4:9).
Repent of your sins and ask Jesus Christ to come into your life today. Then ask him to help you live for him every day of the week. And if necessary, ask him to give you a new job that won’t put temptations across your path.
