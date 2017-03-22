Billy Graham: Take heed when God sends a message

Q: All my friends think I’m successful, and I am as far as money is concerned. But recently I’ve had this vague feeling that I’m on the wrong road. I’ve never thought much about God, but do you suppose he’s trying to tell me something? — J.S.
A: Yes, I believe God is trying to tell you something, and I pray you won’t ignore him or try to shut him out of your life. I pray instead that your reaction will be the same as that of Samuel in the Bible: “Speak, Lord, for your servant is listening” (1 Samuel 3:9).
What is God saying to you? The first thing I suspect he is telling you is that you have been building your life on a false foundation, one that will not last. Success, wealth, prestige, influence … all of these could vanish in a moment, and where will you be then? But more than that, some day you will die and meet God, and of what use will your wealth be then? Jesus said, “Do not work for food that spoils, but for food that endures to eternal life, which the Son of Man will give you” (John 6:27).
But God is also telling you that you need him. Down inside we all have an empty space at the center of our lives. We try to fill it in all kinds of ways, but only God can fill it, and we’ll never be truly content until we open our hearts and lives to him.
Don’t leave God out of your life any longer. Instead, by a simple prayer of faith ask Jesus Christ to come into your life and fill that empty place. Jesus’ promise is for you: “I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full” (John 10:10).
Write to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, N.C., 28201 or go to BillyGraham.org.
Comments