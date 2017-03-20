Billy Graham: You should never be too busy for God

Q: I know I ought to think about God more, but I simply don’t have the time. I’m so busy that it’s all I can do to concentrate on what’s happening at the moment. I suspect lots of people have the same problem. Do you think God understands this? — G.K.
A: God knows all about us, and yes, he understands everything that’s going on in your life. As the Psalmist wrote, “You are familiar with all my ways” (Psalm 139:3).
But I urge you to step back a moment and think about what you’re really saying. What I mean is this: You’re saying not just that you’re too busy for God, but that he isn’t important to you. Your job is important to you; your family and friends are important to you; how you spend your leisure time is important to you — but God isn’t important to you.
But listen: You are important to God! He watches over you and takes care of you; even the next breath you take or the next beat of your heart is a gift from him. Most of all, you are so important to him that he sent his Son, Jesus Christ, into the world to make it possible for you to be forgiven of your sins and go to be with him in heaven forever.
Let me be blunt: if you’re too busy for God, then you’re simply too busy. But God doesn’t want just a slice of your time — he wants you! Turn to Jesus Christ and commit your life to him. Then build your life on the only foundation that will last — the foundation of Christ and his truth. He alone gives us hope for the future, and he alone gives meaning and purpose to our lives right now. Turn to him today.
Write to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, N.C., 28201 or go to BillyGraham.org.
Comments