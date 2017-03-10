Billy Graham: God doesn’t frown on medical treatment

Q: My doctor has put me on a medicine to help me fight depression, but is it right in God’s eyes for me to take it? If I just had more faith, wouldn’t my problems go away? — L.S.
A: The Bible doesn’t discourage us from seeking medical help for our problems, and if your doctor feels this medicine will help you, you shouldn’t feel guilty or think that you’re doing wrong by taking it. The Apostle Paul spoke warmly of “Our dear friend Luke, the doctor” (Colossians 4:14).
Modern medical science is discovering something the Bible taught long ago: Our bodies and our minds are very closely connected. When something goes wrong with our bodies, it often affects our minds and vice versa. Depression, I’ve been told, may have many different causes, including chemical imbalances in the body that need to be corrected. I often think of the Psalmist’s words: “I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made” (Psalm 139:14).
Don’t misunderstand me, however. No matter who we are or what is happening to us, God always wants us to grow stronger in our faith. And God has given us everything we need for this to happen. Make the Bible and prayer part of your spiritual “diet” every day. In addition, draw strength from your brothers and sisters in Christ.
Remember also that Christ is with you every moment of the day, whether you feel his presence or not. God loves you, and even when we feel down or are filled with doubt, his love never changes. Learn to focus on his love, and not just your feelings. May the Psalmist’s prayer become yours: “How long must I … have sorrow in my heart? … But I trust in your unfailing love; my heart rejoices in your salvation” (Psalm 13:2, 5).
