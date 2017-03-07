Billy Graham: Our leaders need our prayers

Q: Does it honestly do any good to pray for our politicians and other world leaders? Our pastor does it every week, but I can’t see that it does any good. The world is just as bad as it ever was. — V.N.
A: God hasn’t promised that every government or every political leader will become pure and righteous if we pray. But he still commands us to pray for our leaders, and those of other nations as well. The Bible says, “I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made … for kings and all those in authority” (1 Timothy 2:1-2).
What difference does it make? After all (you might say), the world is still rocked by conflicts and corruption and injustice. But let me ask you a question: How much worse would the world be if God’s people didn’t pray? What if we simply gave up and allowed the devil to carry on his schemes without interference? We may never know what impact our prayers are having, but God is still at work in response to the prayers of his people.
Yes, the devil is at work in the world, but so is God. And some day God will intervene, and Christ will come again to destroy all evil and establish his kingdom. But in the meantime, don’t become discouraged or overwhelmed by what you see. The Bible says, “The secret power of lawlessness (the devil) is already at work; but the one (the Holy Spirit) who now holds it back will continue to do so” (2 Thessalonians 2:7).
Pray for all those to whom God has given authority. Pray especially for our president, Congress, judges and all who advise them. We live in dangerous times, but God is still at work, and he alone is our hope.
Write to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, N.C., 28201 or go to BillyGraham.org.
Comments