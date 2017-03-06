Billy Graham: Technology hasn’t made missionaries obsolete

Q: Do we still need evangelists and missionaries? I respect what you were able to do, but the world has changed because of technology, and I’m not sure if evangelists and missionaries are needed now. — K.Q.
A: We do live in remarkable times; today almost no corner of the world is unreachable because of technology. I often think of Jesus’ words: “And this gospel of the kingdom will be preached in the whole world as a testimony to all nations, and then the end will come” (Matthew 24:14).
Every week, for example, our organization hears from people all over the world who are coming to Christ through our internet ministry. Many live in places that are not open to missionaries or evangelists or that have very few Christians. Almost everywhere someone can open their smartphone and read the Bible or hear a Gospel message — something unheard of only a generation ago. Yes, we live in a remarkable age, and we should make use of every new technology God gives us. Jesus’ command is still in force: “Go into all the world and preach the gospel to all creation” (Mark 16:15).
But the need for evangelists and missionaries is just as great as it ever was, if not greater! Technology is limited, and there is no substitute for personal contact. People who are open to the Gospel often have questions that only an evangelist or missionary can answer. New believers also need someone to help them understand what it means to follow Christ.
Pray that God will raise up a new generation of evangelists and missionaries. Pray too that God will make you a witness for Christ right where you are. Jesus’ words are still true: “The harvest is plentiful but the workers are few” (Matthew 9:37).
