Billy Graham: Worried about your future? Seek God’s will

Q: I’ll be graduating from college in a few months, and I’m getting panicky because I don’t have any idea what I’m going to do. How can I decide what to do with my life? — E.F.
A: The most important advice I can give to you or anyone else in your situation is to seek God’s will for your future. Let your prayer be that of the Psalmist: “Show me the way I should go, for to you I entrust my life” (Psalm 143:8).
You see, you aren’t here by chance; God created you and put you here. And he put you here for a purpose: to discover his will for your life, and then to do it. Furthermore, God knows all about you; he knows your abilities and interests, and he knows both what you can and cannot do. Why not seek his will for your future?
Sometimes people think that God’s will must be joyless and burdensome. But that’s not true; in fact, the opposite is the case. Life’s greatest joy comes from knowing you are in his hands, and that you are part of his eternal plan. No person and no ability is insignificant in his eyes.
How do you discover God’s will? First, if you have never done so, turn to Jesus Christ and put your life into his hands. It’s the first step God wants you to take. Then pray about your future, asking God to show you the next step he wants you to take. He may not show you the whole road map, but he will show you the next step. In addition, seek advice from others, and pursue any opportunities that seem open to you. Then step out in faith, trusting God to open the right door for your future.
