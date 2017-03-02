Billy Graham: Everything we have is a gift from God

Q: I don’t want to offend you, but why should I bother with God? My life is going along just fine without him. In fact, he’d probably make me stop doing a lot of things I enjoy doing if I did turn to him. — D.T.
A: Let me ask you a question: What do you suppose would happen to you if God didn’t “bother” with you? In other words, what would happen to you if God forgot all about you or ignored you or refused to have anything to do with you?
I’ll tell you what would happen: Your life would end immediately, before you finished reading this sentence. We are dependent on God for everything, and because he loves us, he supplies us with absolutely everything we need for our lives. He not only created the world and gave us the physical laws by which it operates, but he also actively sustains everything in it, including us. The Bible says, “He is before all things, and in him all things hold together” (Colossians 1:17).
Yes, you can leave God out of your life, but why would you? Don’t be deceived; life isn’t always going to be the way it is right now for you. Someday sickness or loneliness or death will catch up with you. Why wait until then to turn to God? The Bible warns, “There is a way that seems right to a man, but its end is the way of death” (Proverbs 14:12, NKJV).
I urge you instead to discover just how much God loves you. He not only takes care of you, but he sent His Son into the world to give his life for your salvation. Don’t ignore him any longer, but open your life to Christ today. The Bible says, “How shall we escape if we ignore so great a salvation?” (Hebrews 2:3)
