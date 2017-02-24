Billy Graham: Your relationship with God should grow and deepen over time

Q: It’s suddenly hit me that my relationship with God isn’t much different today than it was 30 years ago, when I first joined my church. Have I been missing something? — M.McF.
A: Yes, from what you say you have been missing something; for 30 years you have been missing the opportunity to grow stronger in your faith and to walk more closely with God every day.
Think of it like this. When we first come to Jesus Christ, the Bible says we are like newborn babies — spiritual babies. God himself has come to live within us by his Holy Spirit, and we have become members of his family forever. The Bible puts it this way: “In his great mercy he has given us new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead” (1 Peter 1:3).
But a baby isn’t meant to stay a baby forever, nor are we meant to stay spiritual babies forever! God’s will is for us to grow stronger in our faith and to become more and more like the one who gave us new birth: Jesus Christ. How does this happen? Just as a baby needs food and exercise to grow stronger, so we need spiritual “food” and “exercise” to grow stronger. And God has given these to us through the Bible, and prayer, and fellowship with other believers, and putting our faith into action.
Make sure of your commitment to Jesus Christ. Then make God’s spiritual “food” part of your life every day. Set aside time to read God’s Word and pray. In addition, seek ways (perhaps through your church) to serve Christ and share his love with others. The Bible says, “Grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord Jesus Christ” (2 Peter 3:18).
Write to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, N.C., 28201 or visit www.billygraham.org.
Comments