Billy Graham: Respect God by cleaning up your language

Q: My wife gets after me because of my bad language, and I admit I probably swear more than I should, but what difference does it make? No one thinks much about it anymore, as far as I can tell. — N.G.
A: Sadly our society has changed in the last 50 years or so; it seems like it’s almost impossible to read a popular book or watch a program on television today without encountering vulgar or profane language.
What difference does your speech make as far as you and your wife are concerned? First, it obviously makes a difference to your wife, and if for no other reason, you should honor her concern by cleaning up your language. It also makes a difference to your family; do you honestly want your children to grow up thinking it doesn’t matter if their speech is vulgar or profane?
But the real reason I hope you’ll take your wife’s concerns seriously is because it points to a more serious issue, and that is your relationship with God. Using God’s name carelessly may seem unimportant to you, but it tells me that God is unimportant to you also. But you are not unimportant to God. In fact, he loves you so much that he sent his Son into the world to sacrifice his life so you could be with him in heaven forever.
Face honestly your need for Jesus Christ. Turn to him and commit your life to him, and then ask him to help you build your life on the solid foundation of his truth. In addition, give your tongue to Christ and ask him to take away anything that dishonors him. The Bible says, “But among you there must not be even a hint of … obscenity, foolish talk or coarse joking … but rather thanksgiving” (Ephesians 5:3-4).
