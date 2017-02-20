Billy Graham: God sees all our sins but still forgives us

Q: Does God keep a record of everything we do? That kind of scares me, because I know I’m not perfect, and God probably doesn’t like some of the things I do. — J.H.G.
A: Yes, God knows everything that goes on in our lives, even the things we hide from others. The Bible says, “From heaven the Lord looks down and sees all mankind; from his dwelling place he watches all who live on earth” (Psalm 33:13-14).
And you’re right; God doesn’t approve of anything that is wrong in his eyes. When we sin, we often feel guilty because we know we’ve done something wrong. But sometimes we brush it off and act as if it doesn’t matter. In fact, sometimes we even turn everything upside down and call something good that is actually evil. We become like the people of Jeremiah’s day: “Are they ashamed of their detestable conduct? No, they have no shame at all; they do not even know how to blush” (Jeremiah 8:12).
But why does God hate sin? The reason isn’t because he hates us, because he doesn’t. Instead the opposite is true: He hates sin because he loves us, and he knows that sin hurts us. Sin cuts us off from God and ends up destroying us, and God doesn’t want that to happen. The Bible says, “I have loved you with an everlasting love” (Jeremiah 31:3).
The most important truth I can ever tell you is that God loves you. He loves you so much that he sent his only Son into the world to shed his blood for you. Now he offers to forgive you and cleanse you and give you a new life, and this becomes a reality as you give your life to Christ. Ask him to come into your life today.
