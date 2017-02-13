Billy Graham: Jesus is proof that God cares about us

2:03 Cafe Europa opens Union Hill location Pause

0:47 Rockhurst twin wrestlers Cameron, Colin Valdiviez on friendly rivalry

0:33 High school basketball player Ball scores 92 points

1:30 No Hall of Fame for '97 Blue Valley North Champs

2:15 KC councilwoman says losing airport 'A distinct possibility'

1:12 Wife and stepson of KKK leader Frank Ancona accused of murder

1:51 'Fences' (Teaser trailer)

2:26 Mayor Sly James gives details on $800 million 'GO' bond proposal

1:09 Eric Hosmer on Yordano Ventura: 'We are going to continue to live out his legacy'