Billy Graham: Jesus is proof that God cares about us

Q: I believe in God, but he seems so far away. I can’t imagine that God is interested in me and my problems, and yet some of my friends say he is. To me that’s just wishful thinking, but maybe I’m wrong. — J.H.
A: One of the Bible’s greatest truths is that God, the creator of the whole universe, is concerned about even the smallest detail of our lives. The Bible says, “Nothing in all creation is hidden from God’s sight” (Hebrews 4:13).
How do we know this is true? We know it first of all because God has provided us with everything we need: food for our bodies, beauty for our souls, human love for our joy, even satisfaction in our accomplishments. Would he have done this if he didn’t care about us? No, of course not. The writer of Ecclesiastes said, “My heart took delight in all my labor, and this was the reward for all my toil” (Ecclesiastes 2:10).
But the main reason we know God is concerned about us is because of Jesus Christ. If God didn’t care about us, Jesus Christ never would have come into the world. But God does care, and the proof is that he sent his only Son into the world to show us his concern. In fact, God not only cares about us but he loves us! God loves us so much that Jesus Christ gave his life so we could have our sins forgiven and go to be with him forever.
Respond to God’s love today by inviting Jesus Christ to come into your life. Once you understand that God loves you, you’ll never be the same. The Bible says, “This is how we know what love is: Jesus Christ laid down his life for us” (1 John 3:16).
