Billy Graham: How do we walk with God?

Q: I’ve heard preachers say that we need to learn to walk with God, but what exactly does this mean? I’d like to walk with God, but I don’t know how. And anyway, how would I know if God was actually with me? — M.K.J.
A: I’m thankful you want to walk with God, because he wants to walk with you! He wants to assure you that he is always with you, and he also wants to talk with you, and you with him.
Look at it this way. By nature we are cut off from God, because we have sinned and turned our backs on him. But when we come to Christ and commit our lives to him, God cleanses us of all our sins, and we are no longer separated from him. Instead, he makes us part of his family, and we become his children forever. The Bible says, “Now if we are God’s children, then we are heirs — heirs of God and co-heirs with Christ” (Romans 8:17).
How, then, do we walk with God and grow closer to him? Just as we do with our children, the most important way is by spending time with him: listening to him as he speaks to us in the Bible and talking with him in prayer. Just as human friendships wither and die if we never spend time together, so our relationship with God will grow cold if we never spend time with him. Set aside time every day, even if it’s only a few minutes at first, to be alone with God.
But Christ is also with you every moment of the day. Even when you’re busy, you can still talk with him and follow him. Jesus said, “I am with you always, to the very end of the age” (Matthew 28:20).
Write to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, N.C., 28201 or go to BillyGraham.org.
Comments