Billy Graham: God wants to guide us to do right

Q: Why does God say we’re guilty when we do something wrong, since he already knows that we’re not perfect and we’re going to make mistakes? I think he ought to overlook our sins instead of making us feel guilty. After all, this is the way he made us. — J.O’R.
A: Let me ask you a question: If one of your children does something wrong (or even dangerous), do you simply smile and say, “Oh, well, it doesn’t make any difference. We know they’re not perfect”?
I doubt it, because you know what is best for them, and you know you need to teach your children the difference between right and wrong. They also need to realize when something is dangerous or harmful. If they never learn this, they’ll not only end up spoiled (and probably disliked), but they could end up hurting both themselves and others. In other words, because you love them, you want to do all you can to help them grow up and become responsible and wise adults.
In a far greater way, God knows what is best for us, and he loves us and wants to help us live the way he knows we should. That’s why he doesn’t forget about us or ignore us when we make bad choices. The Bible says, “Can a mother … have no compassion on the child she has borne? Though she may forget, I will not forget you” (Isaiah 49:15).
Face honestly your need for God, and open your heart and life to Jesus Christ. He loves you so much that he was willing to give his life for your salvation. The Bible’s promise is for you: “You make known to me the path of life; you will fill me with joy in your presence, with eternal pleasures at your right hand” (Psalm 16:11).
