Billy Graham: Jesus is your only path to heaven

Q: I’ve tried and tried to be the kind of person God expects me to be, but I just can’t do it. God must be very disappointed in me. I want to go to heaven when I die, but I’ve about given up hope. — S.T.
A: Let me ask you a question: How perfect do you think you need to be before God will allow you into heaven? Do your good deeds simply need to balance out your bad deeds? Or do you need more good deeds than that? If so, how many?
The answer will probably surprise you, because God’s standard is far higher than any of these. In fact, his standard is nothing less than absolute perfection! In other words, just one sin — only one — would be enough to keep you and me out of heaven. Why is this? The reason is because God is absolutely pure and holy, and nothing unclean or impure is allowed in his presence. The Bible says, “For whoever keep the whole law and yet stumbles at just one point is guilty of breaking all of it” (James 2:10).
Does this mean we have no hope of going to heaven when we die? Yes, it does, if we’re depending on ourselves and our good works to save us. But listen: God has provided another way for us to be forgiven and cleansed of our sins. That way is Jesus Christ, who by his death on the cross took upon himself the judgment and hell that we deserve. God loves you that much!
By a simple prayer of faith ask Jesus Christ to come into your life and he will. Then thank him for loving you so much that he willingly gave his life to provide the gift of salvation for you. Accept his gift today.
