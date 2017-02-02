Billy Graham: In heaven there is no fear

Q: My mother was always a worrier, and she also had a lot of health problems. She died a few months ago, and I know she’s in heaven, but is she really happy there? I wonder about this. Maybe she still worries about us or still has her aches and pains. — V. McL.
A: Let me assure you that your mother now is completely free from every problem she faced on earth, no matter what it was or why she had it. In heaven, the Bible says, God “will wipe away every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away” (Revelation 21:4).
Admittedly this is something we can barely picture; our lives right now are filled with every kind of problem and fear imaginable. We live in a world that has been invaded by a deadly spiritual disease — the disease of sin. No matter where we look or how much we try to avoid it, the reality is undeniable: we live in a fallen, sin-soaked world. Centuries ago Job said it well: “Yet man is born to trouble as surely as sparks fly upward” (Job 5:7).
But heaven isn’t like this, and the reason is because Jesus Christ has conquered sin and death and hell by his death and resurrection. And someday his victory over all evil will be complete, and we will never need to face sin’s terrors again.
The most important question, however, is this: Is your hope and trust in Christ? If you were to die tonight, are you sure you would go to be with him in heaven forever? If not, make sure by turning to Jesus Christ and putting your faith and trust in him today.
Write to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, N.C., 28201 or visit www.billygraham.org.
Comments