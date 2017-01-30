Billy Graham: Don’t forget God’s promises during times of disappointment

Q: How should we deal with disappointment? I’ve just gone through a very disappointing experience, and I don’t think I’m handling it very well. I’ve prayed and prayed that God will reverse the situation, but I don’t think it’s going to happen. How should I deal with this? — N.B.
A: We shouldn’t be surprised when disappointments come our way; sooner or later, we’ll all experience them. When Jesus was crucified, his disciples were not only disappointed, but they gave in to fear and confusion and despair. Often that’s our reaction to disappointment also.
But Jesus’ disciples had forgotten two important truths (although Jesus had taught them repeatedly). First, they forgot that Jesus had said that death could not hold him but that he would conquer death and come back to life by the power of God — something that actually happened only days later.
Second, they forgot that God had not abandoned them, but by his Holy Spirit he always was with them. Jesus’ promise was true: “I will not leave you as orphans; I will come to you” (John 14:18).
What does this have to do with your situation? First, don’t forget God’s promises. He loves you, and he wants to guide you in the future. Don’t focus on the past; seek instead what God has for you in the future. If you have never done so, by faith open your heart and life to Jesus Christ. Then put your future into his hands.
Second, don’t forget God’s presence. When we know Christ, God is always with us, no matter what we’re facing. God knows what you’re going through, and you can trust him to help you and guide you. Jesus said, “Surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age” (Matthew 28:20).
