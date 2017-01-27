Billy Graham: Turn to the Bible with an open mind and heart

Q: How did the writers of the Bible know about things that were going to happen hundreds or even thousands of years later? I admit I have a hard time thinking the Bible has much use to us today. — Y.J.
A: If the Bible were just another ancient book — one that wasn’t all that different from any other ancient book — then you might be right. In that case scholars might find it interesting, but it wouldn’t be something you’d want to make the foundation of your life.
But the Bible is far more than just another ancient book, and the first part of your question indicates the reason why. The Bible is God’s Word, and behind its writers the Spirit of God was at work, guiding them and helping them communicate exactly what God wanted them to say. This is why the prophets were able to predict events that wouldn’t actually occur until centuries later. The Bible says, “For prophecy never had its origin in the human will, but prophets, though human, spoke from God as they were carried along by the Holy Spirit” (2 Peter 1:21).
This is why I challenge you to get personally acquainted with the Bible. Get a modern translation, and turn to the Bible with an open mind and heart. If you have never read the Bible for yourself, I suggest you begin with one of the Gospels. They tell us about Jesus — and since he is the center of the Bible’s message, it’s best to start with what the Bible says about him.
For centuries men and women from all kinds of backgrounds and cultures have found that the Bible speaks to their deepest needs. My prayer is that this will be your experience also, and it will, not only as you read the Bible, but as you open your life to Jesus Christ.
