Billy Graham: God won’t help you win the lottery

Q: We’ve had a lot of financial problems the last few years, and several months ago I decided the only way out was to win our state’s lottery. But so far I’ve hardly won anything, in spite of our repeated prayers. Why won’t God listen to us? — D.R.
A: I know you’re wondering why God doesn’t seem to be listening to you, but are you sure you were listening to God when you decided to solve your money problems in this way? I seriously doubt it.
I hope you won’t think I’m being harsh or insensitive by asking this, because that’s not my intention. I suspect countless people today have the same hopes and desires (and even prayers) that you do, especially since state-sponsored lotteries have become so widespread in recent years. And admittedly some people do win big, but not most.
What if you had saved the money you’ve spent on lottery tickets and had used it instead to help pay your debts? I suspect you’d be far ahead of where you are right now. Remember: God has not promised to bless plans or schemes that are not from him.
Although the Bible says little about gambling, it does tell us two important truths that I hope you’ll keep in mind. First, it warns us about the dangers of greed. When greed grips our souls (as often happens with gambling), money takes over our lives, and that is wrong. Second, the Bible urges us to use our money wisely and to save all we can. “Diligent hands bring wealth,” the Bible says (Proverbs 10:4).
Turn your problems — and your lives — over to Jesus Christ. Then make a realistic budget for your family, and stick to it. In addition, seek wise advice concerning your finances. God loves you, and he wants to help you face your problems realistically.
