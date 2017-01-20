Billy Graham: The proof of God’s love is all around us

Q: I was taught while I was growing up that God gets angry with us when we do wrong, and since we do wrong instead of right most of the time, that means he’s usually angry with us. I guess that’s why I have a hard time believing God loves us. Does he? — C.R.
A: I want to assure you as strongly as I possibly can that God loves us! From one end of the Bible to the other, God repeatedly assures us of his undying love for us. God’s words are true: “I have loved you with an everlasting love; I have drawn you with unfailing kindness” (Jeremiah 31:3).
How do we know God loves us? The evidence is all around us, if we will only see it: His constant care for us, the beauty of his creation, his gift of human love and so forth. The writer of Ecclesiastes declared, “I know that there is nothing better for people than to be happy and to do good while they live. … This is the gift of God” (Ecclesiastes 3:12-13).
But the greatest evidence of God’s love is Jesus Christ. If God didn’t love us, would he have sent Christ into the world to save us? If God didn’t love us, would Jesus Christ have given his life for our salvation? The Bible says, “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life” (John 3:16).
Yes, sin is serious, and we must never take it lightly. But God loves us in spite of our sin, and the proof is Jesus Christ. Ask him to come into your life, and then thank him every day for his great love for you.
