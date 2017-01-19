Billy Graham: How to be sure you’re walking the path God chose for you

Q: I was really convinced that God wanted me to do something, but I must have been wrong, because I failed miserably. (It had to do with a new career opportunity.) Where did I go wrong? Maybe I should have prayed more. — V.B.
A: One of the Bible’s most comforting promises is that God loves us and knows what is best for us, and he wants to guide us in ways that are right for us. The Bible says, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight” (Proverbs 3:5-6).
How do we discover God’s will for our lives? The first step is to want to do his will! All too often we don’t really seek God’s will; we do whatever we think is best, without ever consulting God. We may decide, for example, to do something exciting or challenging, and we automatically assume it must be God’s will, although it isn’t. Or we’ll decide to do something and then ask God to bless our plans, although they aren’t his.
The second step is to seek his will. How do we do this? One way is through prayer, asking him to guide us as we make decisions. In addition, God guides us through his Word, the Bible. For many years I read through the book of Proverbs every month, one chapter a day. Its practical wisdom has helped me more times than I can remember, as has the rest of the Bible. God also may guide us through circumstances or the wise advice of others.
Don’t be discouraged by your experience. Instead, make sure of your commitment to Jesus Christ, and then ask God to guide you in the ways he wants you to go.
