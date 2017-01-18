Billy Graham: God provided sexual boundaries to protect us

Q: All my friends are sexually active and having a good time, so why shouldn’t I? You’ll probably tell me that God wants me to say no, but doesn’t he want us to enjoy life? I am 16. — A.F.
A: Yes, God does want us to enjoy life, and that’s precisely why he has put some “fences” or boundaries around our sexuality. He knows that without them, we’ll end up harming not only ourselves but also those around us, sometimes in very serious ways. The Bible says, “Flee from sexual immorality. … Honor God with your bodies” (1 Corinthians 6:18, 20).
Why does God command us to avoid sexual impurity? One reason is because he knows the dangers we face when we fall into immorality. Some of these are physical; almost every day we get emails and letters from people who are facing an unexpected pregnancy or a sexually transmitted disease. But many of the dangers are emotional and spiritual: guilt, conflict, depression and so forth.
Never forget: God gave us the gift of our sexuality, and he meant for it to be a joyous expression of love between a husband and wife. When practiced outside of marriage, however, sex becomes selfish and even manipulative — the opposite of true, self-giving love. I know the pressures you face are great, but God has something far greater reserved for you, if you’ll only follow his plan for your life.
You are facing one of the most important decisions you will ever make, and I pray you won’t choose the wrong path. But you’re facing an even greater decision, and that is who will be the Lord of your life. By a simple prayer of faith commit your life to Jesus Christ, and make it your goal to follow him. He loves you, and his way is always best.
