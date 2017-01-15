Billy Graham: Ignore the Bible’s truth at your own peril

Q: I think you can prove anything you want to from the Bible if you just try hard enough. For example, doesn’t it even say in one place that there is no God? — F.F.
A: You’re right, up to a point. If you deliberately ignore what the Bible actually says, you might be able to deceive yourself into believing the opposite of what it clearly states.
Take for example the statement you mention that says there is no God. Yes, you can find those words in the book of Psalms, but the Psalmist clearly says that he is deliberately quoting a fool! In other words, instead of saying there is no God, the Bible is actually saying exactly the opposite. Only a fool, the Bible says, would believe that God doesn’t exist. It states, “The fool says in his heart, ‘There is no God.’ They are corrupt” (Psalm 14:1).
I can’t help but wonder, however, why you have asked this question. Is it because you hope you can find an excuse for not believing the Bible? Is it because you know that if the Bible is true, then you’ll have to change your ways and open your heart and life to Jesus? I pray you won’t be like those in the Bible who said to God, “Keep away; don’t come near me” (Isaiah 65:5).
Instead, I pray that you will face honestly your need for God, and commit your life to Jesus Christ. You need his forgiveness, and you also need the hope only he can give us, both now and for eternity. But you also need God’s wisdom and guidance for your life, which you will find only in God’s Word, the Bible. Don’t let your pride, or your independence, or anything else keep you from God and his Word.
Write to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, N.C., 28201 or go to BillyGraham.org.
Comments