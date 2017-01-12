Billy Graham: When God has put you on a path, here are the first steps

Q: I suddenly realized this Christmas that my faith was very shallow and that I needed to become like the shepherds and the wise men and actually come to Jesus and worship him. But what do I do now? — D.G.S.
A: I’m very thankful that what happened on that first Christmas over 2,000 years ago came alive to you this Christmas! Just as God led the shepherds and wise men to Jesus, so he led you, and like them, your life will never be the same.
God has now put you on a new path in life, and I want to assure you that he is with you every step of the way. What do you do now? Let me suggest three things. First, focus on the past — on what God has already done for you.
Once you were separated from God because of your sins, but now all your sins have been taken away, and you are God’s child forever. This happened because Jesus Christ gave his life for you. The Bible says, “For Christ also suffered once for sins, the righteous for the unrighteous, to bring you to God” (1 Peter 3:18).
Second, focus on the present — on what God wants to do in your life right now. He wants you to grow stronger in your faith and to share his love with others. Make prayer and the Bible part of your life every day, and ask God to connect you with a church where Christ is taught and served.
Finally, focus on the future — on what God has prepared for you in heaven. Life isn’t always easy, but God is with us, and someday we’ll go to be with him forever. The Psalmist said, “You will fill me with joy in your presence, with eternal pleasures at your right hand” (Psalm 16:11).
