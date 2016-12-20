Billy Graham: Death is just the beginning if you’ve accepted God

Q: The doctors tell me this will be my last Christmas (because of an inoperable brain tumor). I know I ought to force myself to act cheerful and pretend I’m enjoying the holidays, but I just can’t do it. How can anyone in my situation be cheerful at Christmas? — L.L.
A: My heart goes out to you; I’m sure many who are reading this can sympathize with your emotions and will be praying for you. Some of them may be going through a similar experience this Christmas.
But my prayer is that this will become the best Christmas you have ever experienced! And it can be, not because your situation changes, but because your attitude changes. And this can happen, as you ask God to help you look on your life this Christmas from his point of view instead of your own.
How does God see you? He sees you first of all as someone he deeply loves. You are not insignificant; you aren’t something for whom death is the end. Listen: God loves you! He loves you so much that 2,000 years ago he came into this world in the person of his Son, so you could have your sins forgiven and go to be with him in heaven forever. If you have never done so, turn to Jesus Christ and ask him to come into your life today.
Then God also wants to use you to bless others. How will your family remember you? Will they remember the joy you brought them this Christmas? I pray they will. Ask God to make you an instrument of his love and peace to those around you. The Bible says, “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him” (Romans 15:13).
