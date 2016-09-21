Billy Graham: The Bible will continue to fill gaps science cannot

Q: How do you know the Bible is true? People living many centuries ago thought it was true, but we live in a scientific age, and we know a lot more about the world than they did. — Z.H.
A: I’m grateful for every discovery scientists have made; many reading this column probably wouldn’t be alive, nor would I, if it weren’t for the remarkable advances made by medical science over the last few centuries.
But these discoveries have only strengthened my confidence in the Bible. For one thing, every scientific discovery confirms the Bible’s statement that behind this incredibly complex creation is a Creator: God. Not every scientist believes in God, I know, but I’ve met many who do, and without exception they have told me how their discoveries have strengthened their faith in God. The Bible says, “The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of his hands” (Psalm 19:1).
These discoveries have strengthened my confidence in the Bible for another reason: They show that science alone can never answer life’s most basic questions. Where did we come from? Why are we here? Where are we going when we die? How should we live? Only the Bible answers these questions, because it tells us about God and his plan for our lives.
The main reason I know the Bible is true, however, is because it points us to Jesus Christ. He was God in human flesh, sent from heaven to give us hope. This is why I invite you to make the greatest discovery you could ever make, by investigating with an open heart and mind what the Bible says about Jesus for yourself. Don’t let doubt, or pride, or anything else keep you from putting your faith and trust in him.
