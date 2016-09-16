Billy Graham: We will all undoubtedly know when Christ returns

Q: Recently a so-called “spiritual guru” whose followers say he is divine came to our city for a lecture. I’ve heard that Jesus is going to return to earth someday. Could this person be Jesus? — Mrs. L.Y.
A: No, I can confidently say that this person is not Jesus — because when Jesus returns, he will come from heaven with power and glory, and the whole human race will see him. The Bible says, “When the son of man comes in his glory, and all the angels with him. … All the nations will be gathered before him” (Matthew 25:31-32).
When will Christ come again? I’ve often been asked that question, and my answer is always the same: I do not know, and neither does anyone else. In fact, Jesus warned us against trying to make precise predictions about his coming, or even to claim that we know, although over the centuries some have tried (and failed). Jesus said, “But about that day or hour no one knows, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father” (Mark 13:32).
But I do know this: Someday Christ will come again — and then it will be too late for us to repent and be saved. And even if death comes to us before then, now — not later — is the time to put our faith and trust in him. The Bible says, “Now is the time of God’s favor, now is the day of salvation” (2 Corinthians 6:2).
Don’t be misled by those who put themselves in place of Christ, no matter how sincere or spiritual they appear. Instead, by a simple prayer of faith turn to Jesus Christ and ask him to come into your heart and life. Only Christ can save us, for he alone came from heaven to purchase our salvation through his death on the cross. The Bible says, “Salvation is found in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given to mankind by which we must be saved” (Acts 4:12).
Write to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, N.C., 28201 or visit www.billygraham.org.
Comments