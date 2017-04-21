Billy Graham: A few helpful tips for discovering God’s will

Q: I’m graduating from high school in a couple of months, and I don’t have any idea what to do next. My parents are pressuring me to go to college, but I can’t get excited about it. I know you’ll tell me to seek God’s will, but how will I know it? — S.N.W.
A: You’re right; I will urge you to seek God’s will, because only then will you discover why God put you here and what he wants you to do. Can you think of anything more important?
But God not only wants you to know his will — he also wants to reveal it to you! How will you find it? First, make it a matter of prayer. Often we think deeply about a decision we’re facing, but we never get around to asking God what he wants us to do. Don’t make that mistake, but commit your life to Christ, and then ask him to guide you. Let the Psalmist’s prayer be yours every day: “Teach me your way, Lord; lead me in a straight path” (Psalm 27:11).
Then ask God to give you some definite markers to lead you. It may be advice from people who know you; it may be doors that unexpectedly open; it may be a growing interest in some field of study or work. The Bible says, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight” (Proverbs 3:5-6).
Finally, don’t be afraid to make a decision, even if you aren’t sure it’s what you want to do the rest of your life. Remember: all you really need to know right now is the next step. God loves you, and he can be trusted to guide you.
