Fifth-grader creates a menagerie of whimsical woolly creatures

The chipped-out areas of the walkway approaching the Hyde Park home where 11-year-old Harriet Tronnes lives have glass beads embedded in them. They are a foreshadowing of the happy colors and artsy decor inside the home, where mannequin bodies act as art and a bright orange piano and aqua piano bench welcome guests into their foyer.
And all of it points to the creative bent of Harriet and her mother, Catherine Tronnes, who recently advertised on Facebook that Harriet was selling her Woll-Kreaturen, whimsical felted wool animals.
We visited Harriet and her mom to learn more about this crafty endeavor.
Q. How did you get started making these creatures?
Harriet: One day I wanted to help my mom make wool-felted dryer balls, and I started to make a fox, which I still have upstairs.
Catherine: After 15 minutes or so, I said, “What are you doing?” And she held it up and said, “A fox!” It was the most adorable thing ever.
Harriet: She posted it on Facebook and some of her friends loved them and asked for about six and I kept making foxes.
Catherine: Then other people started requesting other animals … remember? Betsy asked if you could do a walrus? Then one friend asked for 33!
Harriet: They were all different. Sloths, raccoons, monkeys, hedgehogs, owls, dolphins, golden retrievers, kittens, otters …
Q. What’s the hardest to make?
Harriet: There is one I failed to make, which is a hedgehog, so I had my mom here complete it.
Catherine: But now she knows how. She couldn’t figure out how to make spikes with something so soft.
Q. How long does it take to complete one?
Harriet: It depends. It can take from 10 to 30 minutes.
Q. What are your favorite ones to make?
Harriet: I really like to make anything that I haven’t done before. Like tonight I was making a Viking.
Catherine: She just passed the species barrier.
Q. Where are they for sale and how much are they?
Harriet: My website is going to be up soon, and at pop-up shops and holiday markets.
Catherine: She already did the Academie Lafayette fair where she sold 17, and she sells at Holy Cow (Market & Music, inside Bittermans every Sunday).
Harriet: They’re all $10, though sizes do vary.
Catherine: She’s sold close to 60 so far.
Q. So what will you use the profits for?
Harriet: In sixth grade at Academie Lafayette, everyone gets to go to France. But we just went to France, and I’m not interest in going there again. So I want to go to Germany. Our (former) neighbors live there.
Catherine: I told her she needs to raise a lot of money, because it will cost more than the school trip.
Q. Where do you get the wool from?
Harriet: Mom gives me those and takes $1 for each one I sell.
Catherine: She is getting a feel for the economics of it and that soon, she might have to pay taxes.
