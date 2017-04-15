When planning a new bathroom, don’t overlook the medicine cabinet

Q: Dear Ed: We are planning to remodel our bathroom this spring and wanted to ask you what you feel is the most overlooked item when planning a new bathroom.
A: Lots of effort usually goes into choosing fixtures like toilets, faucets and tubs when planning a new bathroom. But there is another fixture to think about that I feel is just as important and often overlooked: the medicine cabinet. Especially nowadays when a lot of new features are available.
When planning your medicine cabinet, start with the basics. Decide if you want a recessed unit or a surface-mounted, wall-hung cabinet. Also decide if a right-hand or left-hand door-swing would be more convenient.
Finally, look for quality construction with cool features built into your medicine cabinet. Hot items include frameless mirrored doors with internal LED lighting, anti-slam hinges, customized shelving, internal charging stations and water-resistant finishes and trim.
Bottom line: A good medicine cabinet can be just what the doctor ordered to create the perfect bathroom.
