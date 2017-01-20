Sinks and bathroom fixtures made from composite materials are lightweight and strong

Q: I am looking to install a new kitchen sink, and I have seen products called composite sinks. What is a composite kitchen sink, and have you worked with them in the past?
A: I have worked with composite products. They are used for many applications, not just for plumbing fixtures.
Basically, composites can be a mix of resins, fiberglass and fillers. These materials are lightweight and strong, and they can resist chipping, cracking and peeling.
Because of the versatility of the material, you can also find composites used for bathtubs, shower stalls, laundry sinks and bathroom sinks as well. Different sink colors are available to match countertops. The color is pressure-molded into the material itself.
On top of all that, a composite kitchen sink can be heat- and stain-resistant.
Bottom line: If you’re looking for an alternative material option, a composite kitchen sink may bowl you over.
