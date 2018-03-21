DIY Network, Bravo headliners to hit Kansas City home show

Want to know what it's like raising four kids while renovating mansions and starring on a TV show? You'll have your chance to find out this weekend when Leawood mom Tamara Day, star of DIY Network's "Bargain Mansion," appears at the Greater Kansas City Home Show at Bartle Hall.
Day will headline the show with Jeff Lewis, the high-strung, feisty star of Bravo’s hit show “Flipping Out.”
The 70th annual home show, put on by the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City, also will feature contests for young designers, a craft beer tour, an indie craft fair, and 250 builders, remodelers, landscapers, designers and contractors showcasing their goods and services.
We caught up with Day via phone recently as she was shopping for slime ingredients with her kids.
“We have a bunch of questions we’re always asked, so we’ve compiled them and Jennifer Bertrand will ask them,” Day said. Bertrand is an HGTV “Design Star” winner and host of Lifetime’s “Military Makeover.”
Dozens of people have contacted Day after seeing “Bargain Mansions” wanting to know how they can buy one of her houses, or if they can hire her to redo their homes, she says.
“I had people want me to come to Texas, Nebraska. I had to decline, because I don’t want to travel for projects that size,” she says. “I need to stick close to home. We’ve taken a bit of break from clients to focus on family time and spend time enjoying being out doing life.”
She’s slowly getting used to being recognized in public, and it’s always a pleasant experience.
“It’s been a little weird but always nice,” she says. “People are very complimentary and respectful and excited. They always have something nice to say about the show.”
Day and her father, Ward Schraeder, will be on the main stage Saturday at 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
The big headliner this year is Jeff Lewis, star of Bravo’s “Flipping Out.” He’ll appear on the main stage at 2 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
“Flipping Out” centers on Lewis’ personal and professional life as a home flipper and interior decorator in Los Angeles.
Personal life story lines include his dealings with his business manager and boyfriend Gage Edward. The two became parents of a surrogate daughter, Monroe, in 2016 and are trying for a second surrogate baby. His housekeeper Zoila recently retired, and there is a rotating cast of nannies.
The show was nominated for an Emmy award in the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category in 2014.
The quick-witted and highly creative Lewis is known for being a perfectionist and having a difficult personality.
He once sued Jenni Pulos, his assistant and "Flipping Out" co-star, over a book she was writing. She still works for him. He was fired from his job as creative director for the furnishings line “Living Spaces” for publicly stating that a colleague wasn’t doing her job. And an actress on the show "Ugly Betty," who lived next to a house he was renovating and flipping, sued and had a restraining order issued against him.
During an appearance on “The Doctors” in 2014, Lewis attributed his edgy traits to obsessive-compulsive personality disorder, which affected him during his childhood.
During the home show, Lewis will talk about his design strategy, the people who work with him and his celebrity clients. Home show guests who purchase an additional ticket will get the chance to spend time with Lewis at a private meet-and-greet.
Bertrand, who has become a staple at the home show the last few years, will serve as an emcee at many events, including the inaugural Junior Design Challenge.
The contest began weeks ago when the builders association asked area junior high and high school students to submit designs. The challenge: Create a room for a highly creative 16-year-old boy or girl who likes to read in bed and loves Kansas City ... but is unorganized. The room needs to include a full-size bed and "look cool" with the door open.
Thirty students submitted mood boards and space plans. Fourteen semi-finalists will appear at the home show Friday when four finalists will be announced.
Each of the four will get a $500 gift card to buy furnishings. Then the rooms will need to be finished by Saturday midday.
“We’ll paint the walls, and they’ll add the fun factor, so they’ll have about seven hours to put it all together,” Bertrand says. “The goal is to support the next generation of designers and get them excited.”
Bertrand says they’ve worked hard at making the event a celebration of creativity, especially for participants who don't make the finals.
“I told them, ‘There were a lot of times where I didn’t make the cut, and if this is your destiny, you’ll use this as your drive and say I will try again next year,'" Bertrand says.
There also will be a KC MADE Competition for students from six high schools to showcase their talents in carpentry and metalwork. A panel of industry professionals will judge.
And for those who want to get ready for some summer patio time, there will be a Backyard Oasis containing the designs of six local landscapers surrounding Tuff Sheds decorated as playhouses, she-sheds, gardening sheds and other themes and designs.
Other speakers scheduled include:
- Chrysalyn and Jeff Huff, owners of Restoration Emporium, who will talk about ways to use reclaimed materials in your home. They'll be on the main stage at 4 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
- Kathryn Grube, designer and owner of Functional Color Solutions, LLC, who will talk about how color can influence behavior and healing in your home at 6 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday on the main stage.
- Donna Sagen, owner of Container Creations and author of two books on seasonal container gardening, who will provide simple steps for creating a container garden. She will be on the main stage at 11 a.m. Saturday.
- Annie Creates of Restoration Emporium, who will share budget friendly solutions for your home at 4 p.m. Friday on the main stage.
And tired spouses, there will be some relief. A Pub in the Park will be the place for attendees to charge phones, kick back and relax, and even watch NCAA basketball.
The home show runs from noon - 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday.
