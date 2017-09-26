More Videos

Life expectancy declines in these zip codes 1:50

Life expectancy declines in these zip codes

Pause
Take a virtual tour of four apartments in downtown KC 1:47

Take a virtual tour of four apartments in downtown KC

Blue Valley parents are at odds with the district over their daughter's braille materials 3:09

Blue Valley parents are at odds with the district over their daughter's braille materials

Some Chiefs players participate in protest before game against Chargers 1:52

Some Chiefs players participate in protest before game against Chargers

American flag fills Arrowhead Stadium field for National Anthem 0:45

American flag fills Arrowhead Stadium field for National Anthem

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House 0:34

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House

Longtime Steelers fan burns his jersey after team protests national anthem 1:37

Longtime Steelers fan burns his jersey after team protests national anthem

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

Protestors disrupt GOP health care hearing 0:21

Protestors disrupt GOP health care hearing

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

  • 10 things found in KC mansions

    Millionaire mansions seem to have some pretty swanky features, so we thought we would tell you about some of them.

Millionaire mansions seem to have some pretty swanky features, so we thought we would tell you about some of them. Cynthia Billhartz Gregorian The Kansas City Star
Millionaire mansions seem to have some pretty swanky features, so we thought we would tell you about some of them. Cynthia Billhartz Gregorian The Kansas City Star

House & Home

What will you find in Kansas City’s million dollar mansions?

By Cynthia Billhartz Gregorian

cgregorian@kcstar.com

September 26, 2017 7:00 AM

Once in awhile, we offer a glimpse of million dollar mansions in the Kansas City area by touring them and carefully chronicling their grandeur.

We’ve noticed that they all seem to have several high-dollar features.

We’re not saying all Kansas City mansions have them. And one or two can probably be found in a lot of more modest homes. But KC’s mansions are loaded. How else are owners going to fill all that space?

Dog washing stations

dog washing station
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

Wealthy people love dogs as much as the rest of us, but they don’t want them trouncing around with dirty paws on their custom sofas upholstered in $200-a-yard fabric. The solution? An easy-entry tub in the laundry or mud room of their mansions for bathing Fido and Fluffy.

Temperature controlled wine cellars

temperature controlled wine rooms
Kansas City mansions often have Napa Valley-style wine rooms cooled to 55 degrees fahrenheit with hundreds of bottles of wine, a tasting station and a computer to keep track of vintners, varieties and years.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

Some wine connoisseurs have large rooms with a temperature hovering around 55 degrees, hundreds of bottles of wine, a tasting station and a computer to keep track of vintners, varieties and years.

Movie theaters

movie theaters
It’s not unusual to find movie theaters in Kansas City mansions that look like they were teleported from a cineplex.
TAMMY LJUNGBLAD The Kansas City Star

Homes with their own movie theaters often feature giant screens, state-of-the-art projectors, reclining seats with cup holders, surround-sound systems and, quite often, a vintage-style popcorn maker tucked into a corner.

Wood-paneled libraries

panelled den libraries
This condominium overlooking Loose Park and Country Club Plaza has a multi-million dollar mansion price tag and a stunning wood panelled library.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

These are often cozy rooms with dark, rich wood paneling, brass accessories and sometimes, books. They often look like an expensive men’s club.

High-end recreation rooms

huge rec rooms with big-screen TVs and a wet bar
Former Kansas City Royals pitcher Kevin Appier’s mansion near Paola, Kansas has a recreation room with air hockey, a billiard table, large-screen television and full-size wet bar.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

Kansas City mansions usually have a large room dedicated solely to recreation that usually has a high-end billiard table as its centerpiece, a giant-screen television and full-size bar. There’s often an assortment of other toys, including ping-pong or foosball tables, pinball machines, vintage video games (such as Pac Man) and poker tables.

Swimming pools

fancy inground pools
This Mission Hills mansion has a gazebo at the head of its fancy inground pool.
ALLISON LONG along@kcstar.com

Mansions are hardly complete without the Hollywood glamor of a large in-ground pool lined with expensive tile and surrounded by Old World architectural features and plush outdoor seating. There’s often a cabana or big stone fireplace with a wet bar and outdoor kitchen nearby.

Spa-like master bathrooms

walk-in showers that double as saunas and are accompanied by a sunken standalone
The master suites in Kansas City mansions are usually spa-like with walk-in showers sporting dual rain shower heads, built-in seating, expensive Carrara marble tile and slabs, and a sauna system. As a bonus, there’s almost always an equally luxurious standalone tub nearby that shoots water from jets or creates fizzy Champagne like bubbles.
ALLISON LONG along@kcstar.com

Showers have been turned into chichi spas with dual rain shower heads, built-in seating, marble tile and slabs and a sauna system. As a bonus, there’s almost always an equally luxurious standalone tub nearby that shoots water from jets or creates fizzy Champagne-like bubbles.

Formal dining rooms

formal dining rooms
A Georgian Colonial mansion in Mission Hills with 15,000 square feet and a $9.5 million asking price has a very formal dining room.
ALLISON LONG along@kcstar.com

While the national trend in home building and remodeling has embraced open floor plans with no walls between the living room, kitchen and dining room, mansions almost always have formal dining rooms, often with ornate chandeliers, antique dining sets and expensive drapes.

Room-sized closets

walk-in closet
Not only are the walk-in closets in Kansas City mansions big, but they’re beautiful, with wood paneling and custom cabinets that look like something out of a high-end clothing boutique or haberdashery. This one also offers stunning outdoor views.
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

Not only are they big, but they’re beautiful, with wood paneling and custom cabinets that look like something out of a high-end clothing boutique or haberdashery.

Very long kitchen islands

extra long kitchen islands with expensive countertops
This 6,500 square foot mansion in Shawnee mansion has a kitchen island that’s more than 15 feet long.
ALLISON LONG along@kcstar.com

Just in case the eight-person table in the eat-in kitchen and the 16-person table in the formal dining room aren’t enough, mansions often have extra seating in the form of a long kitchen island with a countertop made of lava stone or an exotic marble or granite.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

'You Can't Turn That Into a House' (Trailer)

View More Video