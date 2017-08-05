Create your own Corvino Supper Club

Chances are good that few, if any, Kansas City residents have 16-foot ceilings and massive concrete pillars in their home dining rooms like those at Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room.
And we can’t help you replicate to a T the experience of dining at the hip new Crossroads eatery, especially since the food is prepared by chef/owner Michael Corvino, once named a rising star by the James Beard Foundation.
Corvino and his wife and business partner, Christina Corvino, spent months carefully curating even the smallest details of the supper club, from its handmade dishware by local ceramicist Emily Reinhardt of the Object Enthusiast and hand-carved wooden vases, to the theatrical lighting and huge raven murals by local artist Jeremy Collins.
But that doesn’t mean you can’t capture the restaurant’s dark, clubby vibe, right down to the music by a local jazz musician who performs at the club.
