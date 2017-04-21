Bring romance and drama into your home with these ideas from historic theater’s lobby

The Mission Theatre is a historical former movie house in downtown Mission on Johnson Drive near Woodson Street. It was built in 1938 and has gone through several names and uses over the years.
The current owners opened the newly renovated building earlier this year as a wedding and event space that feels pretty and luxurious while maintaining a good bit of its classic ’30s vibe. The foyer and bridal dressing room are nothing if not romantic, with a pink and floral motif, and the ballroom is both elegant and rustic, with art deco crystal chandeliers hanging from an industrial ceiling of wood and metal. The theater boasts six types of metallic wallpaper.
According to events coordinator Alexa Finegan, the owners tried to keep some nods to its history by mixing polished and raw touches and preserving elements of the original theater, such as the ticket booth and movie poster cases.
The lobby inspired our latest Steal the Scene. Its unusually sparkly gold light fixture and floral wallpaper would be so romantic and pretty in a bedroom or living room, though you’d probably want to clear that decor with male residents in your home ahead of time. Here are products that would help you create a similar vibe.
Comments