Steal the Scene: How to re-create NBC’s ‘This Is Us’ living room

NBC’s critically acclaimed and award-winning “This Is Us,” which debuted in September, revolves around the intersection of several families’ lives. The popular show has already been renewed for three seasons.
“This Is Us” flashes between the past and present, taking place in 1980, 1989-90 and now.
You probably wouldn’t want to re-create the dated interior settings. But Randall and Beth Pearsons’ modern day living room is quite pretty. It’s warm, colorful and eclectic, with a touch of French country to it.
Scroll through the photos above to find out how to get the look.
Comments