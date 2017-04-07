Experience bright, open, ‘Fixer Upper’-style living at Spring Parade of Homes

1:57 Frank Mason is doing something no other KU player has Pause

4:12 Kansas City will host the centennial celebration of U.S. entry into WWI

0:27 Hyperloop One could bring supersonic-speed transit to Missouri

2:27 Thursday update: forensic searching continues after discovery of human remains in Cass County

2:20 Kate Cosentino performs 'Miss January' at Kansas City's Record Bar

1:02 John Glenn laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery

20:45 Crown Chasers: After long journey to the top, can the Royals reign again in 2017?

0:45 Ned Yost on bad tattoo of him: 'Those aren't my teeth'

1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation